lighttpd (pronounced /lighty/) is a secure, fast, compliant, and very flexible web server that has been optimized for high-performance environments. lighttpd uses memory and CPU efficiently and has lower resource use than other popular web servers. Its advanced feature-set (FastCGI, CGI, Auth, Output-Compression, URL-Rewriting and much more) make lighttpd the perfect web server for all systems, small and large. lighttpd is released under the Open Source revised BSD license.

