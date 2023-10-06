lighttpd (pronounced /lighty/) is a secure, fast, compliant, and very flexible web server that has been optimized for high-performance environments. lighttpd uses memory and CPU efficiently and has lower resource use than other popular web servers. Its advanced feature-set (FastCGI, CGI, Auth, Output-Compression, URL-Rewriting and much more) make lighttpd the perfect web server for all systems, small and large. lighttpd is released under the Open Source revised BSD license.

1.4.72

October 06, 2023

Important changes

  • bugfixes

Downloads

  • lighttpd-1.4.72.tar.gz (GPG signature)
    • SHA256: c016d62d2d13a3590ea05494c61059c025447bc71d14a87ee54968b9f506c3ca
  • lighttpd-1.4.72.tar.xz (GPG signature)
    • SHA256: f7cade4d69b754a0748c01463c33cd8b456ca9cc03bb09e85a71bcbcd54e55ec
  • SHA256 checksums
  • SHA512 checksums

    Changes from 1.4.71

  • [core] save config read from stdin across restart
  • [core] warn if daemonize w/o absolute config path
  • [mod_dirlisting] send Link w/ external css or js
  • [mod_dirlisting] fix missing header/readme (fixes #3211)
  • [core] ignore coverity warning
  • [core] ignore coverity warning
  • [core] reqpool.c:request_set_con()
  • [core] request_init_data() minor optim
  • [core] request.c:request_pool_{push,pop}
  • Revert “[core] h2 http_request_parse_header() tweak”
  • [core] enable config conditions on HTTP/2 PRI
  • [mod_webdav] extend symlink support (non-standard)
  • [mod_extforward] fix extforward.params config opt
  • [mod_authn_ldap] fix config auth.require group=… (fixes #3216)
  • [core] set CON_STATE_READ_POST for HTTP/2 reqbody
  • [core] chunkqueue_read_squash() returns cq->first
  • [core] get body from cq at offset in chunk
  • [doc] update stbuehler address
  • [tests] use sha crypt for fastcgi auth environment tests
  • [tests] drop des-crypt and crypt-md5 auth tests - deprecated/not available on various platforms
  • [core] code size: xxhash XXH_NO_STREAM
  • [core] fdevent_sh_exec()
  • [mod_dirlisting] http_dirlist_auto_layout_early_hints()
  • [mod_dirlisting] send 103 w/ external css or js
  • [mod_dirlisting] json output for //?json
  • [mod_dirlisting] include ETag with cached result
  • [core] import xxHash v0.8.2
  • [tests] move %ENV modifications into forked child
  • [mod_ssi] init hctx->wq to init alt cq tempdirs
  • [tests] initialize request_st cqs in tests
  • [core] chunkqueue_env_tmpdir()
  • [core] config_set_defaults() reduce code size
  • [tests] use current perl interpreter path for env.PERL in lighttpd.conf
  • [mod_deflate] code reuse to create temp file
  • [core] skip pwrite() to temp file if 0 len write
  • [core] store cq->tempdirs in stack var
  • [core] remove tempdirs ptr from struct chunkqueue
  • [core] treat upload_temp_file_size=0 as default sz
  • [core] hide unused var on _WIN32 compiler warning
  • [mod_nss] nspr include prefix portability(attempt)
  • [CI] scripts/ci-build.sh arg consistency;add meson
  • [CI] remove wolfssl from autobuild; let rest build
  • [CI] remove NSS from autobuild; let rest build
  • [CI] remove mbedtls from autobuild; let rest build
  • [mod_nss] nspr include prefix portability(attempt)
  • [CI] ci-build.sh: adjust meson; add pam, maxminddb
  • [CI] ci-build.sh: fix typo –with-pam
  • [CI] remove maxminddb from autobuild,cmake; let rest build
  • [CI] ci-build.sh re-enable additional dependencies
  • [core] optimize for non-Range requests
  • [core] allow larger number of Ranges if sorted
  • [tests] test_http_range.c
  • [core] attempt to quiet coverity warning
  • [build] packdist.sh now produces .md for www.l.n
  • [core] disable keep-alive if HTTP/1.1 CL and TE
  • [core] reject empty Content-Length for HTTP/1.x
  • [core] reject uppercase in unrecognized HTTP/2 hdr
  • [core] warn dynamic mods listed before staticfile
  • [core] dev-only internal request state debugging
  • [core] short-circuit connection_state_machine_loop
  • [core] reset connection-level state at con level
  • [core] optim for non-throttle writes
  • [core] remove connection_handle_write HTTP/1.x opt
  • [core] yield writing large HTTP/1.x on slow device
  • [core] tighten h2_process_streams()
  • [core] h2_process_streams() simpler loop to retire
  • [core] http_response_physical_pathinfo()
  • [core] http_response_prepare() tweaks
  • [meson] Fix ‘getoption’ meson typo
  • [core] use different getxattr() prototype on MacOS
  • [mod_deflate] do not compress any 1xx status
  • [core] http_response_304(), http_response_412()
  • [core] add config option to reject pathinfo
  • [core] expand mimetype.assign builtin defaults
  • [core] mark some cold routines noinline
  • [core] add config opt to send GOAWAY for bad auth
  • [core] show_features() show inotify or kqueue
  • [core] stat_cache_refresh_entry()
  • [core] splaytree: use all 32-bits of hash value
  • [core] splaytree: compare keys directly
  • [core] splaytree: splaytree_splay_nonnull()
  • [core] stat_cache: stat_cache_sptree_ndx()
  • [multiple] use splaytree_splay_nonnull()
  • [h2] comment struct h2con h2_sid member is unused
  • [mod_openssl] disable DH auto if DHParameters set
  • [mod_openssl] replace deprecated openssl funcs
  • [core] splaytree: splaytree_delete_splayed_node()
  • [multiple] use splaytree_delete_splayed_node()
  • [core] splaytree: splaytree_insert_splayed()
  • [multiple] use splaytree_insert_splayed()
  • [core] _WIN32 fs_win32_readlinkUTF8() (#3223)
  • [mod_magnet] lighty.c.readlink() (fixes #3223)
  • [core] add config option to reject pathinfo
  • [mod_dirlisting] send 103 Early Hints only for h2+
  • [mod_webdav] reject non-identity Content-Encoding
  • [scons] include mod_h2 in static builds (fixes #3224)
  • [core] http_request_validate_pseudohdrs comment
  • [core] comment out redundant code
  • [core] reset addtl state b4 dynamic error handler
  • [core] reject Connection hdr in h2 as soon as seen
  • [mod_h2] process headers for debug
  • [mod_h2] comments and behavior for h2spec tests
  • [multiple] mark func __attribute_returns_nonnull__
  • [core] expand mimetype.assign builtin defaults
  • [core] warn if IPv6 socket not supported
  • [mod_simple_vhost,mod_evhost] check host strict
  • [mod_simple_vhost,mod_evhost] minor code transform
  • [mod_magnet] quiet 32-bit compiler warning
