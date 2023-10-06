1.4.72
October 06, 2023
Important changes
- bugfixes
Downloads
- lighttpd-1.4.72.tar.gz (GPG signature)
- SHA256:
c016d62d2d13a3590ea05494c61059c025447bc71d14a87ee54968b9f506c3ca
- lighttpd-1.4.72.tar.xz (GPG signature)
f7cade4d69b754a0748c01463c33cd8b456ca9cc03bb09e85a71bcbcd54e55ec
- SHA256 checksums
- SHA512 checksums
Changes from 1.4.71
- [core] save config read from stdin across restart
- [core] warn if daemonize w/o absolute config path
- [mod_dirlisting] send Link w/ external css or js
- [mod_dirlisting] fix missing header/readme (fixes #3211)
- [core] ignore coverity warning
- [core] ignore coverity warning
- [core] reqpool.c:request_set_con()
- [core] request_init_data() minor optim
- [core] request.c:request_pool_{push,pop}
- Revert “[core] h2 http_request_parse_header() tweak”
- [core] enable config conditions on HTTP/2 PRI
- [mod_webdav] extend symlink support (non-standard)
- [mod_extforward] fix extforward.params config opt
- [mod_authn_ldap] fix config auth.require group=… (fixes #3216)
- [core] set CON_STATE_READ_POST for HTTP/2 reqbody
- [core] chunkqueue_read_squash() returns cq->first
- [core] get body from cq at offset in chunk
- [doc] update stbuehler address
- [tests] use sha crypt for fastcgi auth environment tests
- [tests] drop des-crypt and crypt-md5 auth tests - deprecated/not available on various platforms
- [core] code size: xxhash XXH_NO_STREAM
- [core] fdevent_sh_exec()
- [mod_dirlisting] http_dirlist_auto_layout_early_hints()
- [mod_dirlisting] send 103 w/ external css or js
- [mod_dirlisting] json output for /
/?json
- [mod_dirlisting] include ETag with cached result
- [core] import xxHash v0.8.2
- [tests] move %ENV modifications into forked child
- [mod_ssi] init hctx->wq to init alt cq tempdirs
- [tests] initialize request_st cqs in tests
- [core] chunkqueue_env_tmpdir()
- [core] config_set_defaults() reduce code size
- [tests] use current perl interpreter path for env.PERL in lighttpd.conf
- [mod_deflate] code reuse to create temp file
- [core] skip pwrite() to temp file if 0 len write
- [core] store cq->tempdirs in stack var
- [core] remove tempdirs ptr from struct chunkqueue
- [core] treat upload_temp_file_size=0 as default sz
- [core] hide unused var on _WIN32 compiler warning
- [mod_nss] nspr include prefix portability(attempt)
- [CI] scripts/ci-build.sh arg consistency;add meson
- [CI] remove wolfssl from autobuild; let rest build
- [CI] remove NSS from autobuild; let rest build
- [CI] remove mbedtls from autobuild; let rest build
- [mod_nss] nspr include prefix portability(attempt)
- [CI] ci-build.sh: adjust meson; add pam, maxminddb
- [CI] ci-build.sh: fix typo –with-pam
- [CI] remove maxminddb from autobuild,cmake; let rest build
- [CI] ci-build.sh re-enable additional dependencies
- [core] optimize for non-Range requests
- [core] allow larger number of Ranges if sorted
- [tests] test_http_range.c
- [core] attempt to quiet coverity warning
- [build] packdist.sh now produces .md for www.l.n
- [core] disable keep-alive if HTTP/1.1 CL and TE
- [core] reject empty Content-Length for HTTP/1.x
- [core] reject uppercase in unrecognized HTTP/2 hdr
- [core] warn dynamic mods listed before staticfile
- [core] dev-only internal request state debugging
- [core] short-circuit connection_state_machine_loop
- [core] reset connection-level state at con level
- [core] optim for non-throttle writes
- [core] remove connection_handle_write HTTP/1.x opt
- [core] yield writing large HTTP/1.x on slow device
- [core] tighten h2_process_streams()
- [core] h2_process_streams() simpler loop to retire
- [core] http_response_physical_pathinfo()
- [core] http_response_prepare() tweaks
- [meson] Fix ‘getoption’ meson typo
- [core] use different getxattr() prototype on MacOS
- [mod_deflate] do not compress any 1xx status
- [core] http_response_304(), http_response_412()
- [core] add config option to reject pathinfo
- [core] expand mimetype.assign builtin defaults
- [core] mark some cold routines noinline
- [core] add config opt to send GOAWAY for bad auth
- [core] show_features() show inotify or kqueue
- [core] stat_cache_refresh_entry()
- [core] splaytree: use all 32-bits of hash value
- [core] splaytree: compare keys directly
- [core] splaytree: splaytree_splay_nonnull()
- [core] stat_cache: stat_cache_sptree_ndx()
- [multiple] use splaytree_splay_nonnull()
- [h2] comment struct h2con h2_sid member is unused
- [mod_openssl] disable DH auto if DHParameters set
- [mod_openssl] replace deprecated openssl funcs
- [core] splaytree: splaytree_delete_splayed_node()
- [multiple] use splaytree_delete_splayed_node()
- [core] splaytree: splaytree_insert_splayed()
- [multiple] use splaytree_insert_splayed()
- [core] _WIN32 fs_win32_readlinkUTF8() (#3223)
- [mod_magnet] lighty.c.readlink() (fixes #3223)
- [core] add config option to reject pathinfo
- [mod_dirlisting] send 103 Early Hints only for h2+
- [mod_webdav] reject non-identity Content-Encoding
- [scons] include mod_h2 in static builds (fixes #3224)
- [core] http_request_validate_pseudohdrs comment
- [core] comment out redundant code
- [core] reset addtl state b4 dynamic error handler
- [core] reject Connection hdr in h2 as soon as seen
- [mod_h2] process headers for debug
- [mod_h2] comments and behavior for h2spec tests
- [multiple] mark func __attribute_returns_nonnull__
- [core] expand mimetype.assign builtin defaults
- [core] warn if IPv6 socket not supported
- [mod_simple_vhost,mod_evhost] check host strict
- [mod_simple_vhost,mod_evhost] minor code transform
- [mod_magnet] quiet 32-bit compiler warning